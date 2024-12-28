Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Electric Buses coming to Faisalabad, Bahawalpur in major boost for eco-friendly transport

LAHORE – Key cities Faisalabad and Bahawalpur are set to receive Electric Buses under Punjab’s Green Transport Plan amid soaring transport.

The provincial government started process of getting electric buses for these cities to address public transport deficiencies while tackling issues like traffic congestion, smog, and environmental pollution.

Potential bidders are being engaged in line with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. The project focuses on enhancing public transport infrastructure with eco-friendly electric buses, which are expected to reduce pollution and provide more efficient transportation options for 5 million residents of these cities.

To participate in bidding, firms must meet strict prequalification criteria, including a minimum net worth of $200 million and an average annual turnover of $600 million in bus production.

As part of its efforts, authorities are looking at electric bus designs and standards used in developed countries like China, the UK, and European nations to ensure that the buses procured meet international quality standards suitable for urban routes. The international tendering process is expected to begin soon.

Rawalpindi to boost public transport with 200 new electric buses

