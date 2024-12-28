Deaf-mute girl raped, filmed by two Pattoki residents; one arrested

OKARA – A disturbing incident has sent ripples of fear and anger as two men sexually assaulted a 14-year-old deaf-mute girl in the village of Kharipar Sharif, near Patoki.

The duo took the victim to a nearby premises when she was out to fetch water from a nearby water pump. The culprits identified as Adeel and Husnain, forcibly took the teenager to an abandoned house where they assaulted and even recorded the incident.

Local residents rushed to the site of commotion, prompting the assailants to flee, and she was moved to local medical facility. The victim’s uncle filed complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The investigation commenced promptly, resulting in the arrest of one of the accused, with police actively pursuing leads to apprehend the second suspect.

The local community expressed outrage over the incident, urging DPO Kasur to take immediate action. Residents are calling for stringent measures to be implemented to protect vulnerable individuals and serve as a deterrent against such crimes.