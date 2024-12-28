Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Deaf-mute girl raped, filmed by two Pattoki residents; one arrested

Deaf Mute Girl Raped Filmed By Two Pattoki Residents One Arrested

OKARA – A disturbing incident has sent ripples of fear and anger as two men sexually assaulted a 14-year-old deaf-mute girl in the village of Kharipar Sharif, near Patoki.

The duo took the victim to a nearby premises when she was out to fetch water from a nearby water pump. The culprits identified as Adeel and Husnain, forcibly took the teenager to an abandoned house where they assaulted and even recorded the incident.

Local residents rushed to the site of commotion, prompting the assailants to flee, and she was moved to local medical facility. The victim’s uncle filed complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The investigation commenced promptly, resulting in the arrest of one of the accused, with police actively pursuing leads to apprehend the second suspect.

The local community expressed outrage over the incident, urging DPO Kasur to take immediate action. Residents are calling for stringent measures to be implemented to protect vulnerable individuals and serve as a deterrent against such crimes.

Security guard rapes woman in Rawalpindi hospital

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search