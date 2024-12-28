Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

From Arshad Nadeem’s Javelin Gold to ODI series glory: Pakistan’s Top Sports Moments of 2024

From thrilling Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement at Paris Olympics to exciting PSL moments, and Pakistan’s whitewash in South Africa, the year 2024 shared unforgettable moments.

As the national team clinch major titles, the country’s love for cricket was still fueled by several captivating performances. We reflect on significant sports highlights of whole year.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team makes history

In early 2024, Pakistan’s blind cricket team made history by dominating the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, winning all seven of their matches.

The tournament saw remarkable performances, including Naimat Ullah’s 244 runs across the event. In the final, M Safdar and Nisar Ali’s 119-run partnership helped Pakistan secure their first-ever T20 Blind Cricket World Cup victory.

Pakistan’s Test Cricket Losing Streak Ends

After a string of disappointing performances, Pakistan’s Test cricket team broke their winless streak with a historic series victory against England.

Following a crushing loss in the first Test, Pakistan made an impressive comeback, with debutant Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub playing key roles with the bat, and spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali leading the bowling attack to seal the win. This victory ended Pakistan’s lengthy winless streak in Test cricket.

Pakistan Whitewashes South Africa in Historic Series

Pakistan’s ODI team becomes first squad in history to whitewash South Africa in their own country. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the team saw standout performances from Saim Ayub, who scored two centuries, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dismantled South Africa’s batting in key moments.

Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic Gold

One of the key moments of this year was Arshad Nadeem’s heroic when the golden boy clinched Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in 40 years at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The javelin throw of 92.97 meters not only won him gold but also set an Olympic and Asian record. His victory was a stunning achievement, considering the challenges he overcame by training with limited resources.

Naila Kiani becomes the fastest Pakistani to ace 11peaks

Naila Kiani also made headlines with her groundbreaking achievement of becoming the fastest Pakistani to summit 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks in under three years.

She summited Nepal’s Malalu Peak, Everest, Lhotse back-to-back and scaling K2 and Gasherbum 1 consecutively.

With these historic milestones spread across the year, 2024 was undoubtedly a year of pride for Pakistan, as its athletes excelled on the world stage in cricket, athletics, and mountaineering.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

