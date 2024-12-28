31 Fia Officials Implicated In Greek Boat Tragedy Investigations

ISLAMABAD – At least thirty-one officers and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been implicated in the Greek boat tragedy, leading authorities to add their names to the passport control list.

These individuals, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, are suspected of facilitating the illegal travel of those who perished in the tragic boat incident. The implicated officers are said to be associated with various airports across the country, including Faisalabad (19), Sialkot (3), Lahore (2), Islamabad (2), and Quetta (5).

The investigation gained momentum after directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired a high-level meeting to address the human trafficking crisis and prevent such tragedies in the future. Expressing frustration over the slow pace of action against human traffickers, the Prime Minister recalled a similar incident in 2023, where 262 Pakistanis lost their lives in a boat capsizing in the same region of Greece.

“Human trafficking not only destroys lives but also tarnishes Pakistan’s reputation globally. This recurrence of tragic incidents due to inaction is unacceptable,” he stated. The Prime Minister demanded stringent measures to dismantle networks involved in human trafficking and warned of severe consequences for those exploiting vulnerable individuals.

FIA sources revealed that the implicated officials allegedly colluded to send individuals abroad through illegal means, resulting in the disastrous outcomes observed in the Greek tragedy.

The investigation highlights the pressing need for tighter airport controls and harsher penalties for those found guilty of facilitating human trafficking. Authorities must also expand the investigation to uncover additional networks and accomplices.

The recent boat tragedy has drawn renewed attention to the plight of desperate individuals who risk their lives in search of better opportunities abroad. Human traffickers exploit this desperation, often leading to fatal outcomes, as demonstrated by the disaster in Greece.

Officials have confirmed that the government is committed to taking concrete steps to eradicate human trafficking and provide justice for the victims and their families.