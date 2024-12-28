Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

31 FIA officials implicated in Greek boat tragedy investigations

31 Fia Officials Implicated In Greek Boat Tragedy Investigations

ISLAMABAD – At least thirty-one officers and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been implicated in the Greek boat tragedy, leading authorities to add their names to the passport control list.

These individuals, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, are suspected of facilitating the illegal travel of those who perished in the tragic boat incident. The implicated officers are said to be associated with various airports across the country, including Faisalabad (19), Sialkot (3), Lahore (2), Islamabad (2), and Quetta (5).

The investigation gained momentum after directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired a high-level meeting to address the human trafficking crisis and prevent such tragedies in the future. Expressing frustration over the slow pace of action against human traffickers, the Prime Minister recalled a similar incident in 2023, where 262 Pakistanis lost their lives in a boat capsizing in the same region of Greece.

“Human trafficking not only destroys lives but also tarnishes Pakistan’s reputation globally. This recurrence of tragic incidents due to inaction is unacceptable,” he stated. The Prime Minister demanded stringent measures to dismantle networks involved in human trafficking and warned of severe consequences for those exploiting vulnerable individuals.

FIA sources revealed that the implicated officials allegedly colluded to send individuals abroad through illegal means, resulting in the disastrous outcomes observed in the Greek tragedy.

The investigation highlights the pressing need for tighter airport controls and harsher penalties for those found guilty of facilitating human trafficking. Authorities must also expand the investigation to uncover additional networks and accomplices.

The recent boat tragedy has drawn renewed attention to the plight of desperate individuals who risk their lives in search of better opportunities abroad. Human traffickers exploit this desperation, often leading to fatal outcomes, as demonstrated by the disaster in Greece.

Officials have confirmed that the government is committed to taking concrete steps to eradicate human trafficking and provide justice for the victims and their families.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search