Pakistani forces eliminate over 15 militants in Afghanistan border clash

PESHAWAR – Security forces gunned down more than 15 militants, thwarting infiltration attempt by Khawarij militants and Afghan Taliban fighters, during the operation.

Reports in local media said a group of 20-25 Khawarij militants attempted to infiltrate Pakistan early on Saturday from two points in Kurram and North Waziristan, using Afghan Taliban border posts for cover. Pakistani forces acted swiftly, preventing the militants from crossing into Pakistani territory.

TTP militants, who are living in safe haven across the border, again attempted to infiltrate, launching their attack from Afghan Taliban posts. After their attempt was foiled, Khawarij and Afghan Taliban fighters opened fire on Pakistani positions with heavy weapons.

Brave sons of soil responded with full force, carrying out a strong counterattack. Initial reports suggest over 15 casualties. The retaliation forced the Afghan Taliban to abandon six border posts and retreat, with the possibility of further losses expected.

Pakistan’s top diplomat in Kabul summoned over air raids against ‘TTP camps’ in Afghanistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

