Smuggled iPhones worth over Rs11million seized at Lahore Airport

LAHORE—Customs officials seized 37 iPhones worth approximately Rs11.5 million at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

The vigilance team, led by Assistant Collector Customs Simrah and Superintendent Shahid Ali and overseen by Collector Customs Airports Tayyeba Kayani, carried out the operation.

The customs team intercepted Umer Farooq, a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on a Fly Jinnah flight, acting on specific intelligence provided by the Collector’s office. While searching for his belongings, officials discovered concealed smartphones brought into the country without the necessary declaration.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered phones were intended for the black market, where their prices are significantly inflated due to the evasion of customs duties and taxes. This type of illicit trade poses a threat to the national economy, depriving the state of vital revenue.

In a statement, Collector Customs Tayyeba Kayani commended her team’s vigilance and swift action and reiterated their commitment to combating smuggling activities and protecting the country’s economic interests. We remain steadfast in our efforts to curb illegal trade, and this operation is a testament to the dedication of our officers. ”

Umer Farooq has been taken into custody, and authorities are continuing their investigation to identify additional individuals involved in the smuggling operation.