Latest Karachi Traffic Update as Major roads closed amid MWM protests

KARACHI – Commuters in Pakistan’s largest city caught in snarls on Saturday amid protests by right wing Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) in parts of port city that caused major traffic congestion.

Busy areas like Numaish Chowrangi and Shahrah-e-Faisal saw queues of cars as MWM staged protests in wake of dire situation in violence-hit Parachinar. MA Jinnah Road at Numaish Chowrangi, Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, and Five-Star Chowrangi. University Road is shut between Metro Shopping Center and Nipa Chowrangi, while Shahrah-e-Faisal is closed from Kala Pul to Malir Road. The National Highway is also blocked near Malir 15 Bridge, further contributing to the chaos.

Karachi Traffic Police implemented several diversions as traffic flow coming from Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, and Clifton Defence can use the route through Sanghar Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Rita Plot, Shama Shopping Center, and Shah Faisal Colony Bridge to reach the airport.

Commuters traveling from Pehlwan Goth to the airport are advised to take Karsaz, Drig Road, Millennium, and Johar Chowrangi as alternative routes. In addition, traffic has been diverted from Power House Chowrangi to Service Road.

Other key areas affected include Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan, which is close toward Sohrab Goth, and diversions in place from Water Pump Chowrangi to Cardiac Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi.

Authorities are urging commuters to check for real-time traffic updates, as the situation remains fluid, and diversions may change throughout the day

Why there’s terrible traffic jam in Karachi today?

