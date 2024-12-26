Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan’s top diplomat in Kabul summoned over air raids against ‘TTP camps’ in Afghanistan

Pakistans Top Diplomat In Kabul Summoned Over Air Raids Against Ttp Camps In Afghanistan

KABUL – Taliban led Afghan authorities summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat Nizamani in Kabul to protest over air strikes conducted by Pakis­tan in Paktika region.

The foreign ministry of neighboring Afghanistan lodged formal protest against raids carried out by Pakistan fighter jets, which according to reports bombed four locations, killing dozens of TTP terror camps.

Pakistan’s security officials or foreign ministry have not issued any statement about the raids, which eliminated hardcore militants, but international media reported that at least 46 people, including Afghan civilians and Pakistani refugees, were killed near border camps.

The strikes targeted camps in Murgha and Laman areas of Bernal district, where TTP leaders were present. The timing of these strikes further raised questions as it occurred on same day when Pakistani delegation was in Kabul for talks aimed at resuming diplomatic dialogue.

Afghan government denounced attack, calling it violation of territorial sovereignty and accused certain Pakistani factions of trying to create distrust between the two nations during ongoing talks.

Pakistani defended strikes, claiming they targeted terrorist hideouts, and disputed Afghan claims of civilian casualties, saying the strikes killed at least two dozen TTP militants, labeling Afghan allegations as misleading.

The airstrikes comes a day after deadly TTP attack in Waziristan that killed 16 armed forces personnel. Despite tensions, Ambassador Sadiq’s visit to Kabul continued as planned, with the Pakistani delegation meeting Afghan officials to discuss security concerns and other bilateral issues.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search