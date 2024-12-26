Pakistan’s top diplomat in Kabul summoned over air raids against ‘TTP camps’ in Afghanistan

KABUL – Taliban led Afghan authorities summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat Nizamani in Kabul to protest over air strikes conducted by Pakis­tan in Paktika region.

The foreign ministry of neighboring Afghanistan lodged formal protest against raids carried out by Pakistan fighter jets, which according to reports bombed four locations, killing dozens of TTP terror camps.

Pakistan’s security officials or foreign ministry have not issued any statement about the raids, which eliminated hardcore militants, but international media reported that at least 46 people, including Afghan civilians and Pakistani refugees, were killed near border camps.

The strikes targeted camps in Murgha and Laman areas of Bernal district, where TTP leaders were present. The timing of these strikes further raised questions as it occurred on same day when Pakistani delegation was in Kabul for talks aimed at resuming diplomatic dialogue.

Afghan government denounced attack, calling it violation of territorial sovereignty and accused certain Pakistani factions of trying to create distrust between the two nations during ongoing talks.

Pakistani defended strikes, claiming they targeted terrorist hideouts, and disputed Afghan claims of civilian casualties, saying the strikes killed at least two dozen TTP militants, labeling Afghan allegations as misleading.

The airstrikes comes a day after deadly TTP attack in Waziristan that killed 16 armed forces personnel. Despite tensions, Ambassador Sadiq’s visit to Kabul continued as planned, with the Pakistani delegation meeting Afghan officials to discuss security concerns and other bilateral issues.