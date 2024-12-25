Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Year Ender 2024: From Shaoib Malik to Rajab Butt – Pakistani weddings that made headlines this year

Its 2024 wrap time, and the year will be remembered for several high profile celebrity weddings in Pakistan. The year has been an unforgettable for top showbiz stars, who amazed everyone at the same time with their dreamy wedding pictures.

The year started with wedding of actress Aymen Saleem and Kamran Malik, which was followed by Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik as the duo stunned everyone with their marriage announcement in January.

 

Shaheer Khan and Hafsa Khan held their Barat celebration in January 2024 after marrying in 2023. Arisha Razi and Abdullah Farrukh wed in February, after three years of Nikah.

 

Feroze Khan married Dr. Zainab

 

Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani got married in February. Hina Rizvi married Ammar Ahmed Khan in April Zuhab Khan and Wania Nadeem tied the knot in May. TV host Anoushey Ashraf and Shahab Reza Mirza had Nikah ceremony in June.

Anchor Muhammad Junaid Zafar married Aamina in private ceremony. Umair Jaswal tied after knot again after split with Sana Javed.

 

Rajab Butt Lavish Wedding with Eman

 

Other notable weddings included Yashmeera Jan, Dania Shah, Juvaria Abbasi, and Umair Jaswal, with some of them making headlines due to their unique circumstances or public attention.

