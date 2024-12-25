Viral CCTV video shows actress Syra Yousuf in ‘Shoplifting Act’

LAHORE – Pakistani VJ turned actress Syra Yousuf has everyone’s attention as her alleged shoplifting video goes viral online.

The Radd star has found herself at center of viral debate after CCTV clip surfaced online, showing her shoplifting items from a superstore. The footage shows 36-year-old roaming in a black hoodie and was seen placing boxes of biscuits into her bag and making a swift exit.

The viral clip stunned everyone but netizens were quick to notice and speculated that it might be part of a promotional campaign or a teaser for next project. Some called it a teaser while other seemed stunned to see the creativity behind the act.

The clip sparked curiosity, with fans awaiting Syra’s response or any clarification regarding the unusual footage.