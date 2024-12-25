Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Pakistan to welcome Google Wallet’ soon in major boost for Digital Payment options

Pakistan To Welcome Google Wallet Soon In Major Boost For Digital Payment Options

LAHORE – As PayPal and other international online payment systems failed to start services in Pakistan, Google Wallet is poised to bring Digital Payment Relief to the nation of over 240 million.

The country with $350 billion economy is slated to welcome Google Wallet, a digital wallet service that enables secure, contactless payments through mobile phones.

Lately, Leaked developer notes revealed that G-Wallet be launched in Pakistan soon, along with several other nations like Egypt, Cambodia, and Venezuela. As the news excited people, it is pertinent to mention that Google or the government of Pakistan have not shared any details about the service.

This news garnered the attention of freelancers, tech heads and people who are doing e-commerce as as global payment systems like PayPal are still unavailable.

Pakistan To Welcome Google Wallet Soon In Major Boost For Digital Payment Options

With the expected launch of Google Wallet, Pakistanis will be able to make payment, boarding passes, and tickets on their devices. The service would also streamline travel and events by allowing users to store and manage digital tickets and loyalty rewards, eliminating the need for physical cards.

Experts said the arrival of Google Wallet could fill major gap in contactless payments.

Meezan Bank users hit by third party data breach; Are Your debit card details safe?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search