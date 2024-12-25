‘Pakistan to welcome Google Wallet’ soon in major boost for Digital Payment options

LAHORE – As PayPal and other international online payment systems failed to start services in Pakistan, Google Wallet is poised to bring Digital Payment Relief to the nation of over 240 million.

The country with $350 billion economy is slated to welcome Google Wallet, a digital wallet service that enables secure, contactless payments through mobile phones.

Lately, Leaked developer notes revealed that G-Wallet be launched in Pakistan soon, along with several other nations like Egypt, Cambodia, and Venezuela. As the news excited people, it is pertinent to mention that Google or the government of Pakistan have not shared any details about the service.

This news garnered the attention of freelancers, tech heads and people who are doing e-commerce as as global payment systems like PayPal are still unavailable.

With the expected launch of Google Wallet, Pakistanis will be able to make payment, boarding passes, and tickets on their devices. The service would also streamline travel and events by allowing users to store and manage digital tickets and loyalty rewards, eliminating the need for physical cards.

Experts said the arrival of Google Wallet could fill major gap in contactless payments.