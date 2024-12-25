Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Russia-bound passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan, leaving over 40 dead (VIDEO)

ASTANA  Another aviation tragedy strikes as Russia-bound Embraer 190 aircraft crashed near Kazakhstan, with authorities claiming over 40 deaths with serious injuries.

Reports in international media said the tragic plane crash occurred near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport, resulting in deaths of more than three dozen people. The incident occurred when aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed shortly after requesting an emergency landing.

At least 67 passengers were onboard the plane other than five crew members. The ill-fated aircraft was rerouted and attempted an emergency landing about 3 kilometers from Aktau amid low visibility due to heavy fog in Grozny – capital city of Chechnya, Russia.

Officials in Kazakhstan confirmed that 12 people survived the plane crash, and were rushed to medical facilities for treatment. Five of the survivors are currently in intensive care.

The cause of the crash is under probe, as authorities work to determine the sequence of events leading to the disaster.

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

