Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

A passenger plane crashed in the mountainous region of northeastern Afghanistan - near the Pakistan border on Sunday.
Initial reports suggested that the ill-fated crashed aircraft was an Indian plane, claiming that several passengers on board were feared dead. Afghanistan-based several news outlets said an Indian passenger crashed near Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province.'
It said the Moscow-bound plane turned away from route and collided with mountainous terrain of Zebak district, later the leading publication edited their stories, removing 'Indian'.
Amid the contrasting reports, Nee Delhi cleared the air, saying the plane was not Indian and it was a chartered flight.
In a statement, Indian Civil Aviation said the Dassault Falcon aircraft was registered in Morocco and was neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.
The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft.
International media said the Russian-registered plane with 6 people disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan. The plane was charter flight flying from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow.
Furthermore, Russian officials said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
