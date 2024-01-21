Search

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

02:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024
Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?
A passenger plane crashed in the mountainous region of northeastern Afghanistan - near the Pakistan border on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested that the ill-fated crashed aircraft was an Indian plane, claiming that several passengers on board were feared dead. Afghanistan-based several news outlets said an Indian passenger crashed near Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province.'

It said the Moscow-bound plane turned away from route and collided with mountainous terrain of Zebak district, later the leading publication edited their stories, removing 'Indian'.

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan mountains was not Indian 

Amid the contrasting reports, Nee Delhi cleared the air, saying the plane was not Indian and it was a chartered flight.

In a statement, Indian Civil Aviation said the Dassault Falcon aircraft was registered in Morocco and was neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft.

The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft.

International media said the Russian-registered plane with 6 people disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan. The plane was charter flight flying from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow.

Furthermore, Russian officials said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. 

Causalities feared as plane cashes in Afghanistan near Pakistan border

