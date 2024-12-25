Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak Army Chief Asim Munir urges nation to unite for prosperous future on Christmas

RAWALPINDI – In a gesture of inclusivity and unity in Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir rubbed shoulders with the Christian community in celebrating Christmas at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church in Rawalpindi.

In a statement, ISPR said the presence of the top general highlighted importance of fostering harmony and solidarity among Pakistan’s diverse communities. The congregation welcomed General Munir with warmth and appreciation, thanking him for standing in solidarity with them during this festive occasion.

Gen Asim extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christians across the country, emphasizing the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill that Christmas represents. He underscored that these principles are vital in uniting Pakistan’s diverse society.

In his address, General Munir acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian and minority communities to Pakistan’s cultural, social, and economic progress, stating that their efforts remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.

Gen Asim paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting his visionary leadership and commitment to the principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, which led to the creation of Pakistan. He remarked that the Quaid’s ideals of freedom, equality, and religious tolerance continue to inspire the nation as it faces contemporary challenges.

“As we celebrate this festive season, let us renew our commitment to building the peaceful and prosperous Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid,” General Munir said, urging all citizens to work together toward a brighter future for the country

