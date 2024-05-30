Two maids arrested for secretly making objectionable videos of families in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested two house maids for harassing families after secretly making their objectionable videos in Lahore.
Police told media that dozens of videos of various families were recovered from their possessions, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.
Police said the women in disguise of domestic help got employment in houses and filmed the objectionable videos secretly.
The videos were later used to harass the family and got money from them.
Police said the gang was operated by a maid provider agency, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the owner of the company.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
