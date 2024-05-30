Two maids arrested for secretly making objectionable videos of families in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested two house maids for harassing families after secretly making their objectionable videos in Lahore.

Police told media that dozens of videos of various families were recovered from their possessions, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said the women in disguise of domestic help got employment in houses and filmed the objectionable videos secretly.

The videos were later used to harass the family and got money from them.

Police said the gang was operated by a maid provider agency, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the owner of the company.