Hania Aamir to share screen with Fahad Mustafa 

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, after her work with Zaviyar Nauman, Wahaj Ali, and Farhan Saeed, has now chosen actor Fahad Mustafa as her new partner.

Following his ventures in dramas, films, and TV hosting, Fahad Mustafa is set to make a sensational return to Pakistani dramas, this time alongside Hania Aamir.

Actors and host Fahad Mustafa will soon be sharing the screen with actress Hania Aamir.

In a related update, Hania Aamir sought help from an Indian actress, but the reason remains undisclosed. Directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Farhat Ishtiaq, the drama series 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' will soon grace television screens.

While the full cast details have not been revealed, Hania Aamir will be seen playing the character Shargina, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram handle.

On Instagram, Hania Aamir showcased behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready for the role of Shargina.

In the video, she mentioned, "Shargina's character hates her ex and secretly loves American singer Billie Eilish."

Following this news, social media users are eagerly anticipating seeing Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa together on screen.