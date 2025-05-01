ISLAMABAD – Indian civil and military leadership are facing chaos as Deputy Air Marshal SP Dharkar has been removed amid tensions with Pakistan.

This dramatic removal comes on the heels of the earlier dismissal of Northern Command’s army commander Gen Kumar, who failed to execute a proper false flag operation in occupied territory.

Deputy Air Marshal’s removal also raised eyebrows as he was overseeing operation of Rafale jets, a tense situation where the Indian jets were quickly intercepted by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF). The incident led to serious questions about the professional capabilities of Dharkar, as he had already expressed dissatisfaction with his pilots’ handling of the advanced aircraft.

IAF officials was not sure of Rafales’ capability aganst Pakistani radars, claiming they appeared “helpless” in the face of sophisticated jamming systems.

The sudden and unexplained shake-up triggered panic among military officials, with many speculating that more top-level changes could follow. The rapid turnover of senior officers is raising fears of instability within India’s defense forces at a time when strategic decisions are crucial.

The timing of these removals could signal growing tensions between Hindutva-inspired BJP government’s political agenda and military. The swift reshuffling of key military personnel is stoking fears of a rift that could further complicate India’s national security posture.