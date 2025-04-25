Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, the Indian Air Force appeared to be in a state of panic, reportedly turning against its own people as a fighter jet dropped a bomb on a civilian area.

According to reports, the incident took place in Shivpuri, a district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The bomb caused significant damage to residential areas and properties, destroying multiple houses and reportedly resulting in casualties.

Defense analysts say the incident reflects the Indian Air Force’s irresponsibility and confusion. Fighter jet crashes have been frequent in the past, with many aircraft falling into populated areas.

Experts further added that the repeated crashes of advanced aircraft, along with the dropping of payloads and bombs, raise serious questions about the Indian Air Force’s defense capabilities. The force is said to be failing not only in mastering modern technology but also in adequately training its pilots.