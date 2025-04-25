6 militants killed, 4 injured in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 6 militants and injuring 4 others, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation took place during the night between April 23 and 24, based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists (referred to as Khawarij) in the area.

The ISPR stated that security forces effectively targeted the militant hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, 6 militants were eliminated while 4 others sustained injuries.

The statement further mentioned that a clearance and sanitization operation is ongoing to ensure that any remaining threats in the area are neutralized.

ISPR reaffirmed that the security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.