Ishaq Dar briefs Saudi FM on Pakistan’s response to India’s unilateral actions

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, briefing him on the decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee in response to India’s unilateral actions.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and discussed the regional situation in detail.

Ishaq Dar informed Prince Faisal about the context and implications of India’s unilateral moves and conveyed Pakistan’s position as outlined by the National Security Committee.

Rejecting India’s baseless allegations, Dar warned that such actions could escalate tensions in the region.

The Foreign Office added that both leaders agreed to maintain continued consultation and coordination in view of the evolving regional circumstances.