Entire Pakistan is united against Modi, says Bilawal Bhutto

SUKKAR – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a strong response to Indian aggression, declaring that the entire nation must unite to confront India, and all four provinces will deliver a firm reply to Modi.

Addressing a PPP rally in Sukkur, Bilawal criticized India for blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident. He said Modi is leveling false accusations to cover up his failures and mislead the Indian public.

Lashing out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bilawal said India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, despite previously recognizing the Sindh River as belonging to Pakistan.

Standing beside the Sindh River in Sukkur, he warned India, saying, “Sindh is ours and will remain ours. Either water will flow through this river—or their blood.”

Bilawal firmly stated that any attack on Sindh would not be tolerated. “We are the guardians of this river; every Pakistani is an ambassador of Sindh.”

He added, “Modi has made false accusations against Pakistan. Our brave army will give a crushing response. We will face India head-on.”

Concluding, Bilawal reiterated, “All four provinces will unite to give a strong reply to Modi. The whole of Pakistan must stand together.” He also announced that PPP’s next rally will be held in Mirpurkhas on May 1.