Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 April 2025 Saturday

KARACHI – After days of record-breaking highs, gold prices in Pakistan saw drop, with per tola coming down to Rs348,700 on April 26, 2025.

On Saturday, the price of gold plunged, reflecting a sudden shift in investor sentiment and global market dynamics. According to the Sarafa Association, the rate for 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs 3,300, bringing it down to Rs 348,700. Meanwhile, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 2,833, now standing at Rs 298,950.

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan

Gold New Price Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs348,700 +Rs3300 Gold per 10gm Rs298,950 +Rs2833

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

Karachi: Rs 348,700

Lahore: Rs 348,700

Islamabad: Rs 348,700

Multan: Rs 348,700

Peshawar: Rs 348,700

Market analysts suggest this dip may be linked to profit-taking by investors, fluctuations in the international gold market, and strengthening of the local currency.

“This kind of correction is not unusual after a strong rally,” said a financial expert. “However, continued volatility in the global economy means further price swings can’t be ruled out.”

Despite the decline, gold remains a key asset for investors seeking protection against inflation and economic uncertainty.