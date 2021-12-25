Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 December 2021
08:41 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,700 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,875 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 110,640.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Karachi
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Quetta
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Attock
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Multan
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,700
|PKR 1,530
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Covid claims 7 more lives, infects 353 in Pakistan09:28 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 December 202108:41 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan12:15 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Nation celebrates Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today12:05 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing with family05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui recalls his perfect fan moment with A R Rahman06:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Saboor Aly clears the air regarding viral video with Ali Ansari07:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021