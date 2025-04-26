Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Rupee PKR 26 April 2025

By News Desk
8:36 am | Apr 26, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight changes on Saturday, as global financial trends and local trading activity continued to influence currency rates. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained in high demand, while several others showed minor adjustments.

As per updated figures from currency dealers, US Dollar is being bought at Rs 281.15 and sold at Rs 282.85. Euro comes down to 317.65 for buying and 320.4 for selling. Meanwhile, British Pound was priced at Rs 372.4 (buying) and Rs 375.9 (selling).

UAE Dirham trading at Rs 76.60 (buying) and Rs 77.25 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal at Rs 75.10 and Rs 75.65, respectively.

Other international currencies such as the Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Kuwaiti Dinar also showed slight variations, reflecting broader global forex activity.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.15 282.85
Euro EUR 317.65 320.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.40 375.90
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.10 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.25 751.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.60 206.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.05 915.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.32 63.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.20 168.20
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 727.40 735.90
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.50 216.50
Swedish Korona SEK 29.24 29.54
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.40
   
News Desk

