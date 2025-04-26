Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Rupee PKR 26 April 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight changes on Saturday, as global financial trends and local trading activity continued to influence currency rates. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained in high demand, while several others showed minor adjustments.

As per updated figures from currency dealers, US Dollar is being bought at Rs 281.15 and sold at Rs 282.85. Euro comes down to 317.65 for buying and 320.4 for selling. Meanwhile, British Pound was priced at Rs 372.4 (buying) and Rs 375.9 (selling).

UAE Dirham trading at Rs 76.60 (buying) and Rs 77.25 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal at Rs 75.10 and Rs 75.65, respectively.

Other international currencies such as the Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Kuwaiti Dinar also showed slight variations, reflecting broader global forex activity.