Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 24 February 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against the US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on February 24, 2025, in the open market.

On Monday, 1 USD is 279.85 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 292.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 353.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.30 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.95.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 24 February 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.85 for buying and 281.65 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.35.