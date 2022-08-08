Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on August 08, 2022

08:32 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on August 08, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on August 08, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 216.5 221
Euro EUR 223.1 226.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 264.9 269.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 60.1 61.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.4 60.4
Australian Dollar AUD 156.16 157.47
Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.51 601.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 176.88 178.23
China Yuan CNY 33.24 33.49
Danish Krone DKK 30.8 31.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.58 28.93
Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.73
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.39 738.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.32 50.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.23 142.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.02 23.32
Omani Riyal OMR 583.42 587.92
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.63 62.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.88 164.18
Swedish Korona SEK 22.13 22.43
Swiss Franc CHF 234.51 236.26
Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75

