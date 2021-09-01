Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 September 2021
08:44 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,825  and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,585.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Karachi PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Islamabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Peshawar PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Quetta PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Sialkot PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Attock PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Gujranwala PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Jehlum PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Multan PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Bahawalpur PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Gujrat PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Nawabshah PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Chakwal PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Hyderabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Nowshehra PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Sargodha PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Faisalabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493
Mirpur PKR 113,000 PKR 1,493

