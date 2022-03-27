Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2022
11:38 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  110,940. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,694 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.11,8616.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Karachi PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Islamabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Peshawar PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Quetta PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Sialkot PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Attock PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Gujranwala PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Jehlum PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Multan PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Bahawalpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Gujrat PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Nawabshah PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Chakwal PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Hyderabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Nowshehra PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Sargodha PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Faisalabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749
Mirpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,749

