Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2022
11:38 AM | 27 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 110,940. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,694 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.11,8616.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Karachi
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Islamabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Peshawar
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Quetta
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Sialkot
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Attock
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Gujranwala
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Jehlum
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Multan
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Gujrat
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Nawabshah
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Chakwal
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Hyderabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Nowshehra
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Sargodha
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Faisalabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
|Mirpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,749
