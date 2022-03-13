Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 March 2022

08:39 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 March 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 133,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,51 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,007.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Karachi PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Islamabad PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Peshawar PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Quetta PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Sialkot PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Attock PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Gujranwala PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Jehlum PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Multan PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Bahawalpur PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Gujrat PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Nawabshah PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Chakwal PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Hyderabad PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Nowshehra PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Sargodha PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Faisalabad PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745
Mirpur PKR 133,1000 PKR 1,745

