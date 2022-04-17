Indian police arrest 14 after communal violence in New Delhi

Indian police claimed to have arrested 14 people in connection with violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Six police officers and several others were injured on Saturday during scuffles that marred the procession at a festival in Jahangirpuri, a suburban section of New Delhi.

There were no reported deaths from the incident.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter and said that 14 rioters have been arrested in Jahangirpuri incident.

“On the basis of initial investigation, a total of 14 rioters have been arrested in #Jahangirpuri incident, including the person who fired bullets. The pistol used has also been recovered from his possession. Remaining rioters are being identified for strict legal action,” wrote Delhi Police.

Recently, religious clashes have erupted between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of the country.

Indian Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is part of Modi’s government, said in an interview that intolerance among religious communities was not worsening, while he played down recent incidents.

He added that it was not the government’s job to dictate dietary practices to the people, after university students in New Delhi recently clashed on campus over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the canteen during a week that Hindus consider auspicious.

“There is no ban on hijab in India. One can wear hijab in markets and other places,” he said.