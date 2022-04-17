Indian PM Modi offers condolences on death of Bilquis Edhi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the sad demise of Bilquis Edhi, the wife of known Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.
The Indian PM took to Twitter and shared his condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi.
He wrote, "My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace.”
My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her life long dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022
Bilquis Edhi laid to rest in Karachi
Bilquis Edhi was laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday. Her funeral prayers were offered at the New Memon Masjid Kharadar after Zuhr prayer and attended by people from different walks of life, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
Faisal Edhi expressed deep grief over the demise of his mother, saying she encouraged him at the time of his father’s death.
KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was ...
