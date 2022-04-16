Bilquis Edhi laid to rest at Karachi graveyard
Bilquis Edhi laid to rest at Karachi graveyard
KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday.

Her funeral prayers were offered at the New Memon Masjid Kharadar after Zuhr prayer and attended by people from different walks of life, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Faisal Edhi expressed deep grief over the demise of his mother, saying she encouraged him at the time of his father’s death.

“The death of my mother has left me alone,” he said, adding that she had been suffering from cardiac issues and other diseases since 2014.

Bilquis Edhi, a professional nurse, was heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation after the demise of her husband in 2016.

She is survived by four children – Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat and Almas – from her marriage with Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Bilquis Edhi and paid homage to her for her services to humanity.

In his condolence message, the premier said that Bilquis Edhi continued the mission of late Abdul Sattar Edhi to serve humanity.

He prayed for her highest ranks in Jannah and patience to her family members.

"Sad to learn about the passing of Bilquis Edhi sahiba. She had always been shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts and continued his work even after his death," said President Arif Alvi.

Celebrities from entertainment industry, sports and other fields also expressed sorrow over the demise of Bilquis Edhi. 

Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and India
07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

