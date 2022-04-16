Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi

The nation was left heartbroken after the news of the Bilquis Bano Edhi's demise the other day. The widow of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed her last at a private hospital in Karachi where she was under treatment for the last few days.

The 74-year-old was one of the most active philanthropists in the country. She co-chaired the Edhi Foundation with her son Faisal Edhi after her husband's death.

Celebrities have taken to social media platforms to express their grief at the demise of the mother of orphans. Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hadiqa Kiani, Nadia Jamil and many more remembered the life she led.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Bilquis Edhi sahiba. May Allah bless her soul and reward her for all her efforts and great work for humanity pic.twitter.com/7DEx6PJ1bO — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) April 15, 2022

Bilquis Edhi… ???? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 15, 2022

We have lost a great philanthropist and an ever greater human being. It takes rare selflessness to dedicate your entire life to serving humanity. Bilquis Edhi, your humanitarian work will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GqOzhr08ef — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 15, 2022

Mrs. Bilquis Edhi was a vessel of love and goodwill. She trusted me with being a mother and I, like so many others touched by Mrs. Edhi’s grace and kind soul, will forever be grateful. I pray for her peace and I pray her legacy carries on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un pic.twitter.com/bBUTpleGaH — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) April 15, 2022

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illahi Rejeoun, Bilquis Edhi passed away, ???? what a tremendous loss for Pakistan ???? May her soul rest in peace ???? — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 15, 2022

An end of an era. Edhi Sahab & Apa were a shade,a home 2 so many. May their legacy live on in Faisal Bhai & Saba Bhabhi. #Edhi & #BilquisEdhi were magnificent. May we all continue 2 learn from them & model their unshirking commitment 2 humanity Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un pic.twitter.com/Fum0JEPCbb — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 15, 2022

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Rest in peace and power, Bilquis ji. We will never forget your contributions to Pakistan.#BilquisEdhi — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 15, 2022

You have been an inspiration and a standard unmatched. You and Edhi sahab taught us humanity and what it’s like to be selfless. Rest In Peace now. ???? pic.twitter.com/fDiBSAEijA — Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) April 15, 2022

Bilquis was a recipient of the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice and Hilal-i-Imtiaz. She was known as the caretaker of hundreds of abandoned babies.