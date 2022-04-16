Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi
03:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi
The nation was left heartbroken after the news of the Bilquis Bano Edhi's demise the other day. The widow of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi breathed her last at a private hospital in Karachi where she was under treatment for the last few days. 

The 74-year-old was one of the most active philanthropists in the country. She co-chaired the Edhi Foundation with her son Faisal Edhi after her husband's death.

Celebrities have taken to social media platforms to express their grief at the demise of the mother of orphans. Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hadiqa Kiani, Nadia Jamil and many more remembered the life she led.

Bilquis was a recipient of the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice and Hilal-i-Imtiaz. She was known as the caretaker of hundreds of abandoned babies.

Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and India
07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

