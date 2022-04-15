Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi
06:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi
KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has passed away at the age of 74.

She breathed her last at a private hospital where she was under treatment for the past three days after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

Bilquis Edhi, a professional nurse, was heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation after the demise of her husband in 2016.

She is survived by four children – Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat and Almas – from her marriage with Abdul Sattar Edhi. 

This is a developing story.

