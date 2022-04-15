Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of late Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has passed away at the age of 74.

She breathed her last at a private hospital where she was under treatment for the past three days after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

Bilquis Edhi, a professional nurse, was heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation after the demise of her husband in 2016.

Very sorry to hear of Bilquis Edhi’s passing, she served Pakistan’s poor and abandoned with great spirit her entire life — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 15, 2022

She is survived by four children – Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat and Almas – from her marriage with Abdul Sattar Edhi.

