Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore
Web Desk
07:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday appointed Shahzad Saleem new director-general of Lahore.

According to the notification issued by the anti-corruption watchdog, Shahzad Saleem has been posted to the office, while ex-DG NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed has been asked to report to NAB Headquarters.

Shahzad Saleem already served as Lahore DG from 2017 to 2021 and he made record recoveries during this tenure.

In NAB Lahore's four-year performance report, according to sources, Saleem made direct recoveries worth Rs7billion and Rs77billion indirectly, while under him, NAB Lahore filed recovery references worth Rs60 billion.

In 2021, Shahzad Saleem was transferred to the NAB HQ, he was posted as the director awareness and prevention division.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

