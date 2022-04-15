Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore
Share
LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday appointed Shahzad Saleem new director-general of Lahore.
According to the notification issued by the anti-corruption watchdog, Shahzad Saleem has been posted to the office, while ex-DG NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed has been asked to report to NAB Headquarters.
Shahzad Saleem already served as Lahore DG from 2017 to 2021 and he made record recoveries during this tenure.
In NAB Lahore's four-year performance report, according to sources, Saleem made direct recoveries worth Rs7billion and Rs77billion indirectly, while under him, NAB Lahore filed recovery references worth Rs60 billion.
In 2021, Shahzad Saleem was transferred to the NAB HQ, he was posted as the director awareness and prevention division.
Daily Mail’s defence against Shehbaz is NAB ... 07:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
LONDON — British tabloid Daily Mail has submitted its defence to Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case at the UK ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore07:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022