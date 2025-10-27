Meta takes Pakistan into AI Era with ‘ALIF, Llama’ Initiatives

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in partnership with Meta, rolled out “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation”, a major step toward transforming Pakistan into a tech-driven nation.

The gathering saw top government officials, industry experts, and academia come together to fast-track artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and digital innovation.

Meta unveiled ALIF, an upgraded AI system now supporting both Urdu and English, allowing millions of Pakistanis to interact with AI in their own language. According to Meta, this move will make technology more inclusive, empowering users to access information, express themselves, and stay connected like never before.

Federal Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, hailed the development as a milestone under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, saying, “ALIF – Urdu for Meta AI ensures no citizen is left behind in our journey toward digital transformation.” She added that Pakistan’s National AI Policy and collaborations with global tech giants like Meta underline the nation’s commitment to innovation and AI literacy across government and academic institutions.

Meta also rolled out a localized version of its guide, “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama”, developed with Deloitte. The guide highlights how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can revolutionize government operations, enhance public services, and strengthen data sovereignty.

Experts stressed the importance of building AI capacity across academic institutions. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chair of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), called the collaboration with Meta a unique opportunity to empower educators to lead Pakistan’s AI revolution. Fizza Amjad, CEO of atomcamp, said training non-technical faculty in AI knowledge will create a ripple effect reaching thousands of students, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and fostering a tech-savvy generation.

Sarim Aziz, Meta’s Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, emphasized Meta’s commitment to Pakistan’s AI-driven growth, noting, “With Urdu support now available, Meta AI opens doors for local communities to engage with technology like never before. Our goal is to help public sector and academia harness AI to drive innovation and deliver better services to citizens.”