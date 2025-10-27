KMU MDCAT 2025 Results: Only half of Candidates qualify for MBBS in KP

PESHAWAR – Khyber Medical University (KMU) declared results for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025. According to the university, only 53% of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for MBBS programs.

For BDS admissions, 58% of candidates successfully qualified, while a mere 2% of candidates across the province scored above 170 marks. Additionally, 9% of candidates secured between 160 and 170 marks.

Khyber Medical University (administration reported that 31% of candidates scored below 90 marks, making them ineligible for admission to medical and dental colleges. A total of 1,539 candidates did not appear for the examination.

These figures indicate a challenging year for aspiring medical and dental students in the province, highlighting the competitive nature of the MDCAT.