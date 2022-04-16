Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat removed under new federal govt

ISLAMABAD – Axe falls on Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat who has been removed from post under new federal government.

It is learnt that the federal government has decided to appoint Irfan Nawaz, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as the new DC of the country’s federal capital.

Meanwhile, Mr Shafqaat, who remained in limelight under Imran Khan led government, has been directed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad till further orders.

Establishment Division also issued a notification that cited “Mr Hamza Shafqaat, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory under interior division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Mr Shafqaat was first appointed as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad in June 2018. The Pakistan Administrative Service civil servant rose to fame for public services.

Many appraised him for being highly approachable on social sites and also addressing the issues and grievances.