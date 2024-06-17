Search

Lifestyle

Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

Web Desk
05:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024
Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

Like previous years, renowned stars from Pakistan’s television, theater, and film industries celebrated Eidul Adha with religious enthusiasm and joy.

Actors shared their Eid preparations, outfits, sacrificial animals, and other photos along with joyful messages on social media.

Actress Kubra Khan extended Eid greetings on Instagram and urged people to remember the oppressed Palestinians on this special day, praying for the liberation of Palestine.

Film star Meera wished Muslims around the world a happy Eid ul Adha on Instagram and prayed that Allah eases everyone's difficulties.

Actor Feroze Khan, who recently remarried, celebrated his first Eid after marriage with his second wife.

Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem conveyed Eid greetings from the UK.

Actress Javeria and Saud celebrated Eidul Azha in the USA with their children and wished their fellow countrymen Eid Mubarak. Sanam Jung also extended Eid greetings from Houston, Texas.

Actors Faisal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, and Affan Waheed shared their photos on social media and wished their fans a happy Eid.

Actress Mawra Hocane also shared a short video with her goats on Instagram.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

05:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

04:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hits back at Bado Badi model’s accusations

03:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's sizzling Instagram post takes social media by storm

02:48 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Varun Dhawan posts heartwarming father's day photo with daughter

11:42 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui's wedding rumors swirl online

11:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Behroze Sabzwari says his remarks about Imran Khan were 'edited, ...

Lifestyle

12:34 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Ushna Shah faces backlash for wearing bold dress in new viral pictures

03:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

'Bado Badi part two', Feroze Khan's new music video sparks ...

01:26 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistani films releasing on Eidul Adha 2024

Advertisement

Latest

05:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar 17 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: