Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

Like previous years, renowned stars from Pakistan’s television, theater, and film industries celebrated Eidul Adha with religious enthusiasm and joy.
Actors shared their Eid preparations, outfits, sacrificial animals, and other photos along with joyful messages on social media.
Actress Kubra Khan extended Eid greetings on Instagram and urged people to remember the oppressed Palestinians on this special day, praying for the liberation of Palestine.
Film star Meera wished Muslims around the world a happy Eid ul Adha on Instagram and prayed that Allah eases everyone's difficulties.
Actor Feroze Khan, who recently remarried, celebrated his first Eid after marriage with his second wife.
Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem conveyed Eid greetings from the UK.
Actress Javeria and Saud celebrated Eidul Azha in the USA with their children and wished their fellow countrymen Eid Mubarak. Sanam Jung also extended Eid greetings from Houston, Texas.
Actors Faisal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, and Affan Waheed shared their photos on social media and wished their fans a happy Eid.
Actress Mawra Hocane also shared a short video with her goats on Instagram.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.