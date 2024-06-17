Celebrities extend wishes to fans on Eidul Azha 

Like previous years, renowned stars from Pakistan’s television, theater, and film industries celebrated Eidul Adha with religious enthusiasm and joy.

Actors shared their Eid preparations, outfits, sacrificial animals, and other photos along with joyful messages on social media.

Actress Kubra Khan extended Eid greetings on Instagram and urged people to remember the oppressed Palestinians on this special day, praying for the liberation of Palestine.

Film star Meera wished Muslims around the world a happy Eid ul Adha on Instagram and prayed that Allah eases everyone's difficulties.

Actor Feroze Khan, who recently remarried, celebrated his first Eid after marriage with his second wife.

Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem conveyed Eid greetings from the UK.

Actress Javeria and Saud celebrated Eidul Azha in the USA with their children and wished their fellow countrymen Eid Mubarak. Sanam Jung also extended Eid greetings from Houston, Texas.

Actors Faisal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, and Affan Waheed shared their photos on social media and wished their fans a happy Eid.

Actress Mawra Hocane also shared a short video with her goats on Instagram.