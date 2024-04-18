Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in disbelief

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Raj Kundra

In a crackdown on the alleged Bitcoin Ponzi scam involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, properties nearly worth INR. 100 crores have been seized, including Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai apartment.

The Enforcement Directorate had ordered the seizure of Raj Kundra's movable and immovable assets. The Bitcoin Ponzi scheme has dealt a severe blow to Raj Kundra, amounting to nearly billions of rupees.

The confiscated properties include bungalows located in Pune, Maharashtra, along with stocks. It's worth noting that Raj Kundra was accused in 2017 of acquiring Rs. 6,600 crores through false promises in Bitcoin investments. He had acquired a total of 285 Bitcoins for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm.

The list of seized properties prepared by the Enforcement Directorate includes an apartment purchased in the name of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's wife.

Action against Raj Kundra was initiated based on FIRs filed in Mumbai and Delhi. These FIRs were lodged against Viaan Industries Private Limited and Ajay Bharadwaj, Anjali Bhardwaj, Vikas Bharadwaj, Simpi Bharadwaj, and Mahinder Bharadwaj over allegations of a fraudulent Bitcoin scheme. Raj Kundra had promised those who invested with him a 10% monthly return but failed to deliver on his promise.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in ...

02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Ken Doll claps back at Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui over ...

01:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

12:13 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Mahira Khan sets pulses racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

03:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Fiza Ali criticizes Adnan Siddiqui's "Fly" remark; Khalilur Rehman ...

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

02:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

07:57 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Best Modest Western wear dress

12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

Advertisement

Latest

08:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

7th conference on Management of Pakistan Economy commences at LSE Burki campus

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: