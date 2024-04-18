Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in disbelief

In a crackdown on the alleged Bitcoin Ponzi scam involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, properties nearly worth INR. 100 crores have been seized, including Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai apartment.

The Enforcement Directorate had ordered the seizure of Raj Kundra's movable and immovable assets. The Bitcoin Ponzi scheme has dealt a severe blow to Raj Kundra, amounting to nearly billions of rupees.

The confiscated properties include bungalows located in Pune, Maharashtra, along with stocks. It's worth noting that Raj Kundra was accused in 2017 of acquiring Rs. 6,600 crores through false promises in Bitcoin investments. He had acquired a total of 285 Bitcoins for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm.

The list of seized properties prepared by the Enforcement Directorate includes an apartment purchased in the name of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's wife.

Action against Raj Kundra was initiated based on FIRs filed in Mumbai and Delhi. These FIRs were lodged against Viaan Industries Private Limited and Ajay Bharadwaj, Anjali Bhardwaj, Vikas Bharadwaj, Simpi Bharadwaj, and Mahinder Bharadwaj over allegations of a fraudulent Bitcoin scheme. Raj Kundra had promised those who invested with him a 10% monthly return but failed to deliver on his promise.