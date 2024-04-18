Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave Kingdom

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued a directive stating that foreign pilgrims on Umrah visas must depart the Kingdom within 90 days from their date of entry. This measure aims to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Quoting the Saudi Gessate, the ministry announced that pilgrims must leave the Kingdom by the deadline of Dhul Qadah 29, 1445. This deadline ensures an organized and efficient process for pilgrims arriving from around the globe.
The clarification came in response to inquiries received through the ministry’s “Beneficiary Care” account on social media platforms.
Previously, Umrah visa holders were required to enter Saudi Arabia by Dhul Qadah 15, 1445. Additionally, the validity of the Umrah visa extends for three months from its date of issuance, rather than from the date of entry into the Kingdom.
It's important to note that there will be no extensions granted for Umrah visas beyond the 90-day duration, and these visas cannot be converted into other types.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
