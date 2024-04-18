Search

Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave Kingdom

Web Desk
09:47 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued a directive stating that foreign pilgrims on Umrah visas must depart the Kingdom within 90 days from their date of entry. This measure aims to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims to the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Quoting the Saudi Gessate, the ministry announced that pilgrims must leave the Kingdom by the deadline of Dhul Qadah 29, 1445. This deadline ensures an organized and efficient process for pilgrims arriving from around the globe.

The clarification came in response to inquiries received through the ministry’s “Beneficiary Care” account on social media platforms.

Previously, Umrah visa holders were required to enter Saudi Arabia by Dhul Qadah 15, 1445. Additionally, the validity of the Umrah visa extends for three months from its date of issuance, rather than from the date of entry into the Kingdom.

It's important to note that there will be no extensions granted for Umrah visas beyond the 90-day duration, and these visas cannot be converted into other types. Applications for Umrah visas can be submitted through approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals, accessible via the following link:

https://nusuk.sa/ar/partners.

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

