Pakistan vs New Zealand's first T20 match delayed due to rain

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan faced a delay in their first T20 match against New Zealand due to rainfall. The toss was also delayed by half an hour until 7:30 PM.

New Zealand's captain, Michael Bracewell, won the toss and opted to bat first in the match.

Today's match marks the debut of three Pakistani players, including Irfan Khan, Osman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

The series opener, comprising five T20 matches between the two teams, will be hosted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while two matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain)

Saimee Ayub

Mohammad Rizwan

Usman Khan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Irfan Khan

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Amir

Abrar Ahmed



New Zealand Squad

Michael Bracewell (Captain)

Mark Chapman

Josh Clarkson

Jacob Duffy

Dean Foxcroft

Finn Allen

James Neesham

Tim Seifert

Ben Sears

Tom Blundell

Ish Sodhi