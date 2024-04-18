Search

T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs New Zealand's first T20 match delayed due to rain

Web Desk
08:26 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Pak vs NZ

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan faced a delay in their first T20 match against New Zealand due to rainfall. The toss was also delayed by half an hour until 7:30 PM.

New Zealand's captain, Michael Bracewell, won the toss and opted to bat first in the match.

Today's match marks the debut of three Pakistani players, including Irfan Khan, Osman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

The series opener, comprising five T20 matches between the two teams, will be hosted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while two matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain)
Saimee Ayub
Mohammad Rizwan
Usman Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed
Irfan Khan
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Naseem Shah
Mohammad Amir
Abrar Ahmed


New Zealand Squad

Michael Bracewell (Captain)
Mark Chapman
Josh Clarkson
Jacob Duffy
Dean Foxcroft
Finn Allen
James Neesham
Tim Seifert
Ben Sears
Tom Blundell
Ish Sodhi

