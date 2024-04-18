Pakistan vs New Zealand's first T20 match delayed due to rain

In Rawalpindi, Pakistan faced a delay in their first T20 match against New Zealand due to rainfall. The toss was also delayed by half an hour until 7:30 PM.
No Chance of Match now ???? #PAKvsNZ | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/NxLDKL1VwT— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) April 18, 2024
New Zealand's captain, Michael Bracewell, won the toss and opted to bat first in the match.
Today's match marks the debut of three Pakistani players, including Irfan Khan, Osman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.
The series opener, comprising five T20 matches between the two teams, will be hosted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while two matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore.
Babar Azam (Captain)
Saimee Ayub
Mohammad Rizwan
Usman Khan
Iftikhar Ahmed
Irfan Khan
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Naseem Shah
Mohammad Amir
Abrar Ahmed
Michael Bracewell (Captain)
Mark Chapman
Josh Clarkson
Jacob Duffy
Dean Foxcroft
Finn Allen
James Neesham
Tim Seifert
Ben Sears
Tom Blundell
Ish Sodhi
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
