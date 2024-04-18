Kenya army chief among 5 killed in helicopter crash

A tragic incident unfolded Thursday afternoon as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Sindar area, straddling the border between West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. Among the passengers was the Chief of Defence Forces, Francis Ogolla.
Reports from the scene indicate that the crash resulted in the loss of five lives, while three individuals managed to survive, albeit with injuries. Emergency responders swiftly airlifted the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.
In response to the calamity, President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of senior security personnel at State House, Nairobi. The focus of the meeting is likely to address the aftermath of this tragic event and chart a path forward for the security apparatus.
The National Security Council, which includes key figures such as the President, his deputy, the Defence minister, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service, and the Inspector-General of Police, holds paramount importance in such circumstances. It serves as the highest decision-making body concerning security matters in the nation, entrusted with oversight of security organs and other critical functions related to national security.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
