Kenya army chief among 5 killed in helicopter crash

A tragic incident unfolded Thursday afternoon as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Sindar area, straddling the border between West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. Among the passengers was the Chief of Defence Forces, Francis Ogolla.

Reports from the scene indicate that the crash resulted in the loss of five lives, while three individuals managed to survive, albeit with injuries. Emergency responders swiftly airlifted the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

In response to the calamity, President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of senior security personnel at State House, Nairobi. The focus of the meeting is likely to address the aftermath of this tragic event and chart a path forward for the security apparatus.

The National Security Council, which includes key figures such as the President, his deputy, the Defence minister, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service, and the Inspector-General of Police, holds paramount importance in such circumstances. It serves as the highest decision-making body concerning security matters in the nation, entrusted with oversight of security organs and other critical functions related to national security.