US, UK advance Missile, Air Force deployment in Middle East amid Iran-Israel War

ISLAMABAD – World is witnessing major escalation between Iran and Israel after latter’s aggression to dent Iran’s nuclear talks. Amid escalating tensions, United States and the United Kingdom increased their military deployments in the Middle East.

US reportedly transferred around 20,000 missiles and defense systems from Ukraine to the region, aiming to counter potential threats during the ongoing conflict between regional powerhouses. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the move, emphasizing the priority of protecting American interests and personnel in the area.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also confirmed deployment of military aircraft near Persian Gulf to provide emergency support amid the volatile situation. Speaking ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada, Starmer stressed that all actions taken are in Britain’s national interest.

The military buildup follows recent incident where Iranian forces intercepted a British spy ship in the northern Indian Ocean. Iranian officials claimed the vessel was gathering intelligence to assist Israeli missile strikes on Iran, and their swift response prevented the ship from entering the Persian Gulf.

This increased military presence shows growing concerns over regional instability and the risk of a broader conflict. The developments have reignited debates over the UK’s role in Middle Eastern affairs, especially as tensions rise between Iran and Israel’s Western allies.