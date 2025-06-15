No more ‘Friendly’ Meter Readers as LESCO Goes Digital with smart AMI meters

LAHORE – Bad news for those involved in electricity theft and good news for those irked by complaints of overbilling as Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) initiated major step toward modernizing its electricity distribution system by launching the procurement of over 4,700 single-phase AMI Advanced Metering Infrastructure smart meters.

LESCO had already implemented AMI-based three-phase and LT smart meters for large commercial and industrial consumers. Now, single-phase smart meters will also be rolled out for domestic consumers, marking a significant expansion in the utility’s smart grid infrastructure.

The newly installed AMI meters will enable online billing. Meter readings will be transmitted directly to the control room, eliminating the need for manual meter readings and reducing the chances of human error or manipulation. Consumers will receive bills based on real-time, accurate consumption data.

The installation of these advanced meters will come at an increased cost. The price of demand notices is expected to rise, as the cost of the AMI single-phase smart meters will be incorporated into the charges.

LESCO’s initiative is part of a broader national push toward digital metering and enhanced energy management.