Is Abdul Rehman Sajid aka Havi behind Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s breakup?

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali officially called off their engagement, leaving fans shocked and eager for answers. As the former couple have so far remained focused on their careers, showing no public signs of distress over the breakup, netizens are saying a lot.

Amid buzz on social media platforms, especially Reddit, fans linked the split with singer Abdul Rehman Sajid aka ‘Havi.’ Several posts claim that Merub Ali may have developed feelings for the singer, which allegedly caused a rift between her and Asim Azhar.

According to some users, Asim unfollowed Havi on Instagram, while Meharb Ali continues to follow the singer, hinting at a possible new relationship. There are also claims that Meharb attended one of Havi’s concerts with fellow singer Momina, while she did not publicly congratulate Asim on a recent milestone.

Despite widespread rumors, none of the three involved—Asim Azhar, Meharb Ali, or Abdul Rehman Sajid opened up to confirm or deny these claims.

Who is Havi?

Abdul Rehman Sajid ‘Havi,’ first gained recognition as the lead vocalist of the Karachi-based band,’ winners of the 2019 Pepsi Battle of the Bands.