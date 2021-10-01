Video of Sonya Hussyn playing harmonium goes viral
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Video of Sonya Hussyn playing harmonium goes viral
Share

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn has been ruling the small screen with her immecable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Saraab star is quite the star performer and has now unveiled her hidden talent for her massive fan following too.

The Ishq Zehnaseeb star turned to her Instagram handle and posted a charming video of herself as she played Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Kali Kali Zulfon Ke on her harmonium.

"Dikhao na ye ishwa e naaz hum ko Sikhao na ulfat k andaz hum ko," 

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is the perfect balance of beauty with brains as her flawless acting skills put her on the radar as one of the most sought out actresses in Pakistan.

The talent powerhouse is undoubtedly a charismatic diva who has proved her diversity onscreen and now as she plays the musical instrument skillfully, the 30-year-old is the epitome of grace.

On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed

After 'Ki Jana' director, Sonya Hussyn reacts to ... 05:34 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy which seems to be plagiarised version of ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video takes ...
04:24 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Saba Qamar and Asim Azhar's singing video goes ...
03:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Kubra Khan recovers from Covid-19
12:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani climber to ...
11:54 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
MG manager, guards freed after brief arrest amid ...
11:32 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
Minal Khan faces severe backlash over revealing ...
06:18 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video takes the internet by storm
04:24 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr