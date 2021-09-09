After 'Ki Jana' director, Sonya Hussyn reacts to plagiarism by Indian artist

Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy which seems to be plagiarised version of Ki Jana and Sonya Hussyn's reply comes as a breath of fresh air.

Needless to say, the immediate reaction of the audience was that it is a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.

After Qureshi highlighting the plagiarism, Hussyn has responded quite positively and she is willing to overlook the imitations given it has been for a good cause.

Taking the higher road, the Saraab star had a gracious reply while pressing on the fact that speaking and eradicating honour killings holds utmost importance.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of yet another meaningful project which shared the message of how petrifying honour killings are and if that message is spread further, perhaps, together we can change the mindset of all those in South Asia who still hold archaic belief systems,"

"Sending my love across the border for the artists who recreated it.", she concluded.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Arshad’s video starred actors Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider and was released in July of 2020.

While the entire fiasco has caused a stir online, Sunny Nahal who directed Mood Happy has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.