Indian musician blatantly copies Pakistani music video
Web Desk
10:10 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy. Needless to say, the immediate reaction of the audience is that it is a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Arshad’s video starred actors Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider and was released in July of 2020.

With lyrics by Baba Bulleh Shah, the video was shot in a rural setting and narrated a tragic tale about forbidden love.

On the flip side, the song Mood Happy seems like an imitated version considering the vibrant ghagra-choli donned by the leading lady and the myriad of scenes during the course of the video. 

However, Sonya Hussyn has responded to the uncanny similarities positively and said "Sending love across the border."

