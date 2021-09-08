Indian musician blatantly copies Pakistani music video
Share
Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy. Needless to say, the immediate reaction of the audience is that it is a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Arshad’s video starred actors Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider and was released in July of 2020.
With lyrics by Baba Bulleh Shah, the video was shot in a rural setting and narrated a tragic tale about forbidden love.
On the flip side, the song Mood Happy seems like an imitated version considering the vibrant ghagra-choli donned by the leading lady and the myriad of scenes during the course of the video.
However, Sonya Hussyn has responded to the uncanny similarities positively and said "Sending love across the border."
Nasir Khan Jan accuses Alizeh Shah of copying his ... 03:27 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
The gorgeous Alizeh Shah continues to be under the radar over her fashion choices that the moral brigade can't seem to ...
-
- PM Imran launches cadastral map of Islamabad to defeat land grabbers09:40 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- OPPO Launches AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series in Pakistan, Price, ...09:19 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- 'Massive arms build-up’ in region detrimental to peace, warns ...08:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Former president Ashraf Ghani apologises for abandoning Afghan people08:02 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
- Salman Khan shares the first poster of his upcoming film 'Antim'04:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Sarah Khan nominated for Most Beautiful Women of 2021 title03:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021