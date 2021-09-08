Pakistan announces humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan, said Foreign Office on Wednesday.

“Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan,” read the official statement.

After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes, it added.

“Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment,” FO said.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that the international community's engagement is key to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan earlier today, Qureshi said “In the wake of recent developments in the country, the key priorities are to prevent a humanitarian crisis that can exacerbate the sufferings of Afghans”.

He emphasized taking steps to prevent an economic meltdown in the war-raked country. “If a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, then peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded,” he maintained.

Qureshi went on to say that “Renewed diplomatic and international presence in the country would reassure the Afghan people”. He said no one could have anticipated the recent turn of events in Afghanistan, saying that all previous assessments and predictions proved wrong.

"Notwithstanding the unanticipated and sudden nature of these developments, it is important to note that the much-dreaded bloodshed has not occurred," FM said.

The remarks of the Foreign Minister came as the Taliban announced veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the leader of their new government while giving key positions to some of the movement's top officials earlier on Tuesday.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be one of two deputy leaders, alongside Abdul Salam Hanafi.